Rockland Trust Co. Sells 11,388 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 73,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in HP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,784,699 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $91,282,000 after acquiring an additional 149,912 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HP by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,614 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 8.3% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,394,516. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

