Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,455 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

OTIS traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 46,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

