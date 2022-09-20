Rockland Trust Co. Sells 876 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.46. The stock had a trading volume of 65,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.76.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

