Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Stock Position Cut by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Performance

BETZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,013. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.

