Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells $9,635,677.50 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 232,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $9,635,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,657,815 shares in the company, valued at $940,299,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mario Germano Giuliani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $6,466,015.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $11,171,843.46.

On Thursday, August 25th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. 3,471,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

