RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.92

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RPT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after buying an additional 465,526 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after acquiring an additional 171,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.