RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.92

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on RPT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
RPT Realty Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.
RPT Realty Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of RPT Realty
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after buying an additional 465,526 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after acquiring an additional 171,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
