RVW Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.89% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,432. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.