RVW Wealth LLC Invests $820,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. 3,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

