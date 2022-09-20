RVW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,436. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

