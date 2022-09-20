RVW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 172,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. 40,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.