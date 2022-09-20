RVW Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. 366,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

