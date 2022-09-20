Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.50

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 32137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £37.49 million and a PE ratio of 916.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.19.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

