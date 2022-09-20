saffron.finance Price Hits $49.22 on Exchanges (SFI)

saffron.finance (SFI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $18,027.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $49.22 or 0.00259206 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
saffron.finance Profile
saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_.
