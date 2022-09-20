Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 283.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.56 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,359,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

