Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Reduced by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,359,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $152.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $149.56 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

