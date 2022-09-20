Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

Salesforce stock opened at $152.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $149.56 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.44.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,909,863.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,359,450 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 33.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

