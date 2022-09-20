Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
