Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.0 days.
Santander Bank Polska Price Performance
Santander Bank Polska stock remained flat at 45.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Santander Bank Polska has a twelve month low of 45.48 and a twelve month high of 48.04.
About Santander Bank Polska
