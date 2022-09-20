Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$39.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.63.
SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Saputo Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at C$34.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.94. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$24.61 and a 1 year high of C$35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.
Insider Transactions at Saputo
In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,012 shares of company stock worth $1,509,426.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.