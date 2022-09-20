Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$39.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.63.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Saputo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$34.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.94. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$24.61 and a 1 year high of C$35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9739433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,012 shares of company stock worth $1,509,426.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

