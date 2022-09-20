Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.07. 18,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,869. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

