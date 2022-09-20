Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 173.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,798. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

