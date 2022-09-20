Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,584. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

