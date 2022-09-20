Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 396,300.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,519 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 693,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,719,000 after buying an additional 218,915 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. 15,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

