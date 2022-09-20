Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $8.83 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.43. 83,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,912. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

