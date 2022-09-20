Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $6.07 on Tuesday, reaching $352.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.