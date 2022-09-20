Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 2,562 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

