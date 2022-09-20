Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 916 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $184.17. 6,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,003. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average is $194.39.

