Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,322,116. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

