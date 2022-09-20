Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

GIS stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.13. 200,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,268. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

