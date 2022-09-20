Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 272,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,286,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,737,000 after buying an additional 1,037,800 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,100,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 80,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. 718,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,831,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $276.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

