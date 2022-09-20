Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $301,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

