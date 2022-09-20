Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 12,663 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 160,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,040. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

