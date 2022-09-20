Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

