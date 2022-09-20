Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 219,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,104. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

