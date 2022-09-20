Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.88. 86,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

