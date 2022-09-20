Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,134 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,268. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.