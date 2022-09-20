Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Lessened by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

