Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,338 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $45.27. 7,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,026. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

