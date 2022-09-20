Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

