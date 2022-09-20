Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,969 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

