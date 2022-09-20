Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.58

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.58 and last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 5665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

