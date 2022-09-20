Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.73

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.73 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 13306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Sealed Air by 11.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after buying an additional 282,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

