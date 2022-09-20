Secret (SIE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $102,824.00

Secret (SIE) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 157.2% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $32.61 million and approximately $102,824.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

