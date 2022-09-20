Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

SQNS stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

