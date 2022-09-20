Serum Market Cap Hits $202.16 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $202.16 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00119256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00859898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.