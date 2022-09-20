Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s 2nd Largest Position

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up about 3.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.24% of Service Co. International worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after buying an additional 237,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.13. 10,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,895. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

