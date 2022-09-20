Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Elizabeth (Liz) Ward Purchases 30,000 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth (Liz) Ward purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$22,200.00 ($15,524.48).

Service Stream Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09.

Get Service Stream alerts:

Service Stream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Service Stream’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited engages in the access, design, build, installation, and maintenance of networks in Australia. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Utilities. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

See Also

