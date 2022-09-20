SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells $88,617.60 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $88,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,213.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jing Nealis sold 2,434 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $11,877.92.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SES traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 2,625,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,154. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

