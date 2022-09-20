Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $37.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

SHLS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 597.65 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 369,948 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

