Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Expands By 5.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,663,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 7,244,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76,633.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ABMRF remained flat at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.35.
About ABN AMRO Bank
